Bihar minister seeks action over ‘forced conversion’ of two girls, cops not so sure

Police in both districts lodged cases over these incidents but said the incident in Gopalganj seemed to be a “love affair” while there was “no merit in the allegation in the FIR” over the Jamui case.

Bihar mines and geology minister Janak Ram has written to the district authorities in Gopalganj and Jamui about the alleged forced marriage and conversion of two girls from the Scheduled Castes to Islam. Police in both districts lodged cases over these incidents but said the incident in Gopalganj seemed to be a “love affair” while there was “no merit in the allegation in the FIR” over the Jamui case.

Bihar BJP shared both the letters on Twitter.

In a letter to the Gopalganj DM and SP on June 4, BJP minister Janak Ram wrote that one Yogendra Ram had complained to Kuchaikot police about his daughter being “kidnapped” by one Shahid Khan of Khajuri village “in connivance” of relatives Shaba Parbeen and Khushboo Khatoon. “This would provoke instances of atrocities against Dalit families and a sense of insecurity would increase.”

Police said the girl is now with her family.

However, Kuchaikot police station in-charge Ashwini Tiwari said, “The girl is not a minor and she told us that she had gone with the Muslim man willingly. It looks to be a matter of love affair. We will record the girl’s statement under 164 of CrPC… We have been investigating the matter.”

In another letter to the Jamui DM and SP on the same day, the minister wrote that Rambalak Ravidas of Dinanagar village had filed an FIR at Chandradip police station about his minor daughter, who was allegedly “kidnapped and was forced to marry after religious conversion”. “The complainant also complained to the police about being threatened. We learnt that police, rather than taking action against the accused (not named), have been harassing people of the Dalit village,” wrote the minister, demanding an FIR and action.

However, Jamui SP Pramod Kumar Mandal said, “Even though the girl has an Aadhaar card showing her age as 15 years, her medical examination shows she is 18. We also found that she was already married and was not happy with the marriage. She had gone with the Muslim man a fortnight ago willingly and has also recorded her statement under 164 of CrPC.”

The SP said the girl is now living with her sister and “there is no merit in the allegation made in the FIR”.