Bihar minister says Shiv, Hanuman from Bind community; BJP defends

Senior BJP leader and Bihar mines and geology minister Braj Kishore Bind on Wednesday courted controversy by saying that Shiv and Hanuman belonged to the Bind community, categorised under Extremely Backward Classes (EBC) in Bihar. Hanuman was an incarnation of Shiv, the minister told reporters in Kaimur.

Talking to reporters, BJP’s Chainpur MLA Bind said, “Both Shiv and Hanuman are from the Bind community… There has been such a reference in the Shiv Puran and it is also mentioned in a history book taught in master’s classes.” Without mentioning the portion of Shiv Puran or the history book, the minister went on to call himself a “descendant” of Shiv and Hanuman. “Hanuman-ji is one of the incarnations of Mahadev,” he said, adding that the Hanuman Chalisa also mentions Hanuman’s “Bind connection”.

RJD Rajya Sabha MP Manoj Kumar Jha said, “When hallucinations and delusional postures get traction in public life, such statements are made… It also is a sad commentary on our public life. The Ram we knew would have been the first one to send such people for critical medical care.”

JD(U) national spokesperson KC Tyagi said, “God and Goddess have no religion or caste… For mere purpose of electoral politics, no one should ever try to lower the dignity of deities.”

However, BJP spokesperson Nikhil Anand said, “God is present in every living being and everyone is free to interpret God according to one’s belief based on social and cultural background. Our minister Braj Kishore Bind is a very grounded person and not at all wrong when he reposes his faith in Shiv, interpreting him in his own way. We respect his Hindu religious sentiment.”