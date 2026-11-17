The family home of Bihar Higher Education and Law Minister Sanjay Singh Tiger, who has the lowest declared assets among BJP ministers in the current Bihar Cabinet, was burgled during the Chhath festivities, with thieves escaping with around 600 grams of gold jewellery, 2 kg of silver, and Rs 7 lakh in cash. The stolen valuables are estimated to be worth approximately Rs 90 lakh.

The burglary took place at the family’s two-storey house in Patna’s AG Colony under the jurisdiction of Shastri Nagar police station, between the night of November 14 and the early hours of November 15. The minister’s extended family was away at their native village, Amrai Nawada, in Bhojpur district, at the time.

Tiger, in his mid 50s, is among the only three ministers in the 35-member Samrat Choudhary cabinet who have declared assets of less than Rs 1 crore, according to their affidavits.

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With declared assets of approximately Rs 32.61 lakh, as per his annual cabinet asset disclosure made in December 2025, he is the least wealthy among the BJP ministers in the Cabinet, and only second least in the full list.

His October 2025 election affidavit put his total assets at Rs 31.18 lakh, comprising movable assets, including bank deposits, a National Pension System account and a 2012 Mahindra Bolero. He declared no immovable property or liabilities.

Sanjay Singh Tiger (right), in his mid 50s, is among the only three ministers in the 35-member Samrat Choudhary cabinet who have declared assets of less than Rs 1 crore, according to their affidavits. (Special Arrangement) Sanjay Singh Tiger (right), in his mid 50s, is among the only three ministers in the 35-member Samrat Choudhary cabinet who have declared assets of less than Rs 1 crore, according to their affidavits. (Special Arrangement)

Overall, 32 of the 35 ministers in the Bihar Cabinet, including the Chief Minister, declared assets exceeding Rs 1 crore. The other two ministers with assets below that threshold are Sanjay Kumar of the LJP (Ram Vilas), who holds the Sugarcane Industries portfolio and declared assets worth Rs 22.30 lakh, and BJP minister Nand Kishor Ram, in charge of the Dairy, Fisheries and Animal Resources department, who declared assets worth approximately Rs 32.81 lakh.

Tiger is the brother of Dharampal Singh, a politician who represented the Shahpur Assembly constituency in Bihar twice between 1990 and 2000. Unmarried, Tiger reportedly uses the Patna house as a family residence along with his three younger brothers. He did not declare legal ownership of the property in his 2025 election affidavit.

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In his self-sworn nomination affidavit filed in 2025, Tiger declared nil holdings under all categories of immovable property, including agricultural land, non-agricultural land, commercial buildings and residential buildings. He also declared no jewellery and just Rs 45,000 in cash in hand.

Tiger previously contested the Bihar Assembly elections from the Sandesh constituency in Bhojpur in 2010 and 2015. In his 2010 election affidavit, he had listed a share in family and ancestral land and buildings in Patna and Amrai Nawada, Bhojpur, valued at Rs 16.80 lakh. These properties, however, do not figure as his personal immovable assets in his subsequent declarations.

After returning to Patna, a family member of the minister submitted a written complaint at Shastri Nagar police station on Monday, listing the stolen gold, silver and cash.

Focus on seven men on three two-wheelers

According to police, seven unidentified men arrived at the premises on two scooters and a motorcycle. They allegedly scaled the boundary wall, broke the locks of eight rooms and forced open eight almirahs before fleeing with the valuables. The intruders are believed to have spent around one-and-a-half hours inside the house.

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Secretariat Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO-II) Saket Kumar said police received information about the burglary on the morning of November 15. A police team visited the premises to verify the incident, following which forensic experts and a dog squad were called in.

“Technical and manual inputs are being examined. CCTV footage is being scrutinised and tower dump data is also being collected,” Kumar said.