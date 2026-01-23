Bihar minister dares MNS to stop Bihar Bhavan construction, RJD slams Nitish govt’s ‘misplaced priorities’

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
The Bihar government has reacted sharply to Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) leader Yashwant Kiledar’s threat to stall the proposed Bihar Bhavan in Mumbai, saying “this wasn’t a monarchy and Mumbai and Maharashtra belonged to the entire country”.
Responding to the MNS threat, Bihar Minister Ashok Choudhary dared the party to stop the construction of the 30-storey Bihar Bhavan near Mumbai Port Trust, days after Kiledar said his party “won’t allow” construction of the bhavan.
“What kind of language is this? How can an MNS leader speak like this?” he asked. “We dare the MNS to stop construction of Bihar Bhavan in Mumbai. We will go ahead with its construction soon.”
The Bihar Cabinet recently approved Rs 314.2 crore for the project on a 0.68-acre plot near Mumbai Port Trust to house Bihar migrants in the city.
The MNS, however, has opposed the move. On January 20, MNS leader Kiledar said: “We have bigger concerns about prioritising local issues like farmers’ problems, expensive education, inflation, and unemployment. We wonder why the Bihar government is spending Rs 314 crore on a 30-storey building in Mumbai. They should build a hospital in Bihar to help cancer patients.”
Meanwhile, Bihar Opposition Rashtriya Janata Dal criticised the MNS for the remarks but also slammed the Nitish Kumar government’s decision as “misplaced priority”.
“The Bihar government’s decision to build a Rs 314 crore Bihar Bhavan in Mumbai is shocking when cancer patients in Bihar lack treatment facilities. With this money, a modern cancer hospital could be built in Bihar, saving patients’ lives and struggles to travel elsewhere,” RJD MP Sudhakar Singh said, adding: “Bihar needs treatment facilities, not a Mumbai Bhavan.”
BJP national spokesperson Guru Prakash Paswan also condemned the MNS leader’s statement, calling the proposed Bihar Bhavan the state government’s “policy decision”. “But language of threat used by MNS is unpardonable,” he said.
