Bihar minister dares MNS to stop Bihar Bhavan construction, RJD slams Nitish govt’s ‘misplaced priorities’

The Bihar Cabinet recently approved Rs 314.2 crore for the project on a 0.68-acre plot near Mumbai Port Trust to house Bihar migrants in the city. (Source: Express Archives)

The Bihar government has reacted sharply to Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) leader Yashwant Kiledar’s threat to stall the proposed Bihar Bhavan in Mumbai, saying “this wasn’t a monarchy and Mumbai and Maharashtra belonged to the entire country”.

Responding to the MNS threat, Bihar Minister Ashok Choudhary dared the party to stop the construction of the 30-storey Bihar Bhavan near Mumbai Port Trust, days after Kiledar said his party “won’t allow” construction of the bhavan.

“What kind of language is this? How can an MNS leader speak like this?” he asked. “We dare the MNS to stop construction of Bihar Bhavan in Mumbai. We will go ahead with its construction soon.”