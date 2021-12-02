Bihar minister vows to get cops suspended after his convoy is stopped

Bihar minister Jivesh Mishra was seen blazing at the police on Thursday when his car was stopped on way to the Assembly to give way to the District Magistrate and Superintendent of Police’s convoy.

#WATCH Bihar minister Jivesh Mishra gets angry after his car is stopped in Assembly premises by police to give way to SP & DM, demands their suspension#Patna pic.twitter.com/a0JroXccPq — ANI (@ANI) December 2, 2021

A clip of visibly furious Mishra demanding the suspension of the police personnel on duty has gone viral. “I am part of the government. You are simply misbehaving with us,” he told the cops.

Mishra added, “When the SP and DM are coming, they are making ministers wait. I will not enter the Assembly until the cops are suspended.”