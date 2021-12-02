scorecardresearch
Thursday, December 02, 2021
Bihar minister vows to get cops suspended after his convoy is stopped

“I am part of the government. You are simply misbehaving with us. I will not enter the Assembly until the cops are suspended, ” Jivesh Mishra said.

By: Express Web Desk |
Updated: December 2, 2021 1:54:23 pm
A video grab of the incident. (Photo: Twitter/@ANI)

Bihar minister Jivesh Mishra was seen blazing at the police on Thursday when his car was stopped on way to the Assembly to give way to the District Magistrate and Superintendent of Police’s convoy.

A clip of visibly furious Mishra demanding the suspension of the police personnel on duty has gone viral. “I am part of the government. You are simply misbehaving with us,” he told the cops.

Mishra added, “When the SP and DM are coming, they are making ministers wait. I will not enter the Assembly until the cops are suspended.”

