Rs 21,000 crore in minerals: Can Bihar turn geological discoveries into operating mines?

For a quarter-century following the 2000 bifurcation that created Jharkhand, an embarrassing adage hung over the state: “Bihar gets the floods; Jharkhand gets the fortune”. Having lost virtually all its mineral wealth overnight, cash-strapped Bihar was relegated to a purely agrarian economy.

The state is now trying to rebuild its mineral economy. Between 2021 and 2024, geological investigations across Rohtas, Jamui and Gaya identified mineral reserves estimated at over Rs 21,000 crore. But turning those discoveries into producing mines — and the projected revenue into actual state income — remains a much bigger challenge.

State officials project that operationalising these reserves could generate annual mining revenue exceeding Rs 5,000 crore, compared with the state’s current record collection of Rs 3,592 crore, which relies almost entirely on minor minerals like sand and stone quarrying. A senior mining department official said: “We have assessed its value and commercial potential. We are now at the second level that might end up in commercial success from 2026-27”.

The discoveries and their potential uses

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Rohtas

Glauconite (potash source): Found across the Pipradih-Bhurwa and Chutia-Nauhatta blocks, with roughly 130.11 million tonnes valued at Rs 14,048 crore. It is a source of potassium used in potash fertilisers, almost all of which India currently imports.

Limestone: Found in the Bhora-Kathra block, with 33–39.68 million tonnes of high-grade ore valued at Rs 1,761.42 crore. It is used to make Portland cement and quicklime.

Pyrites: Found in Amjhor, which accounts for nearly 95% of India’s known pyrite deposits. It is used to manufacture sulfuric acid and for industrial chemical processing.

Jamui

Magnetite (iron ore): Found in the Majos and Bhanta blocks. The Majos Block (G2 stage) has 48.40 million tonnes, valued between Rs 3,817.60 crore and Rs 6,000 crore, while the Bhanta Block (G3 stage) has 6.49 million tonnes, valued at Rs 511.91 crore. It is used in steelmaking and other metallurgical industries.

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Gold: The Sono area has 222.88 million tonnes of gold-bearing ore containing roughly 37.6 tonnes of gold metal. The resource is classified as a “remaining resource”, rather than a reserve, and accounts for about 43% of India’s primary gold ore resources. Preliminary exploration has been undertaken, with trial production targeted for 2027–2028.

Gaya and Jehanabad

Vanadium-bearing magnetite, ilmenite, rare earth elements: Found across the Patalganga and Sapneri areas, alongside lithium-bearing pegmatites. Vanadium is used in high-strength steel and energy storage; ilmenite provides titanium dioxide, while lithium and rare earth elements are used in EV batteries, wind turbines and defence technology.

Also Read | Why Bihar has made transit passes mandatory for minor minerals from other states

Paving the mining road

According to officials, the estimate of Rs 21,000 crore is based on geological assessments and takes into account factors including extraction costs, beneficiation and logistics. GSI typically conducts these explorations in four stages: G4 (Reconnaissance), G3 (Preliminary Exploration), G2 (General Exploration), and G1 (Detailed Exploration). To transition from early survey discoveries to operational extraction target dates (2026–2031), Bihar has aligned its legal and administrative frameworks with resource-rich states like Odisha and Jharkhand under the amended MMDR (Mines and Minerals Development and Regulation) Act.

To lower investment risk for bidders during early exploration, the Ministry of Mines introduced reimbursable private agency models through the National Mineral Exploration Trust (NMET / NMEDT).

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To ensure momentum and eliminate administrative hoarding, the Ministry of Mines has a roadmap: six months to submit mining plans, 18 months to secure environmental clearances, and 12 months for lease execution. The phase-wise roadmap includes GSI surveys identifying Rs 21,000 crore in reserves in 2021–2024; the launch of the 8th tranche of critical mineral auctions in Patna in August 2026; advanced G2/G1 drilling under composite licences in 2026–2027; targeted trial production for Jamui Gold (Sono) in 2027–2028; and a target window of 2026–2031 for full commercial mineral extraction.

To prevent illegal mining and safeguard rich deposits, Bihar Geology and Mines Minister Pramod Kumar announced recently that “a 1,000-strong specialised Mines Police Force, structured similarly to the state’s excise police”.

The challenges

However, there are still challenges. According to officials, despite discoveries being established between 2021 and 2024, converting underground minerals into revenue-generating mines faces structural delays, and while national mining rules mandate at least three technically qualified bidders per block, early auction tranches for Bihar’s glauconite and nickel blocks had to be annulled due to low turnout, as private miners hesitated to place high bids on preliminary exploration data.

The other problem is infrastructural investment. Officials say extracting agricultural-grade potash from hard-rock glauconite and refining vanadium from magnetite require capital-intensive technologies that are still developing domestically, and even though many blocks sit on non-forest lands, surface rights in agrarian Bihar are heavily fragmented among thousands of private landowners, creating land acquisition friction alongside mandatory statutory approvals (Environment & Forest Clearances, Pollution Control Board NOCs).

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Former president of Bihar Industry Association KPS Keshri told The Indian Express that it remains to be seen how the mines are converted into revenue.

“It’s great that, post bifurcation, Bihar has found and explored its vast mine reserves, but it’s up to the state government to see at what scale it can actually be converted into revenue and how to set up an industry to support the discoveries.”