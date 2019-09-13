Bihar: Maoist-turned-BJP leader found murdered in Munger

Munger BJP Scheduled Caste Morcha district president Dinesh Koda, 42, was found murdered with his throat slit at Ladaitand on Friday morning. A pamphlet was found near his body calling him a “police informer”. However, the allegation has been denied by the district police.

Koda, having several cases against him, had joined BJP about three years ago.

“Koda was a former Maoist and now a BJP leader. He was not working for any police organisation, nor was he an informer to us as being claimed in the pamphlet by ultras. We are looking into various angles including land disputes,” Munger DIG Manu Maharaj told local reporters. The Maoist pamphlet said Koda also used to collect levy in their names.