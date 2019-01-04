Bihar: Man lynched on suspicion of cattle theft

A 53-year-old man was lynched by a mob on suspicion of cattle theft in Simarbani village of Bihar’s Araria district on December 30.

The incident came to light after a purported video of the assault spread on social media. The victim, Kabul Mian, had over a dozen criminal cases against him and was out on bail.

Police said the incident took place when villagers, who were keeping vigil after two cows and a calf belonging to one Muslim Miyan went missing, saw Kabul move suspiciously in the area with another person. Kabul was caught and beaten up by villagers, police said. The person accompanying him fled. Kabul, resident of an adjacent village, was taken to hospital where he was declared brought dead.

Muslim Miyan’s cattle were found at a field near the spot of the assault on December 30.

In a purported video of the incident, Muslim Miyan is seen leading the attackers while Kabul is seen claiming that he is innocent.

Araria SDPO K D Singh said, “We lodged two cases on December 30 itself and the video went viral on December 31. One case pertains to the missing cattle and the other pertains to the lynching for which we have lodged a case against 250 unidentified people. Kabul had been chargesheeted in 14 cases and was out on bail.”