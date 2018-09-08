Follow Us:
Friday, September 07, 2018
Bihar: Man held with three AK-47 rifles

The arrests were made by the state police after it was given information by the National NIA and IB. ENS

By: Express News Service | Patna | Published: September 8, 2018 1:45:00 am

The police on Friday arrested a resident of Bihar’s Munger with three assembled AK-47 rifles supplied to him by a Jabalpur illegal arms trader.

Munger Superintendent of Police Babu Ram said they arrested Shamsher Alam, a resident of Bardah village in Munger, and seized three AK-47 rifles supplied to him by a Jabalpur arms trader named Purushottam Lal, who was arrested earlier this week. The district police had arrested a person from the same village and seized three AK-47 rifles earlier this week.

The arrests were made by the state police after it was given information by the National NIA and IB.

