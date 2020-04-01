Bihar man complains about ‘untested’ migrants, they beat him to death

When the team left, the migrants, Munna Mahto and Sudhir Kumar, along with their family members thrashed him. The injured man was taken to a primary health centre where his condition deteriorated. (Representational Image) When the team left, the migrants, Munna Mahto and Sudhir Kumar, along with their family members thrashed him. The injured man was taken to a primary health centre where his condition deteriorated. (Representational Image)

A 20-year-old man from Bihar’s Sitamarhi district, who informed the authorities about two men who returned to his village from Maharashtra allegedly without undergoing any medical tests, was on Monday beaten to death by the migrants and their families.

After the deceased, Bablu Kumar, called the authorities, a medical team arrived and tested the two men, ruling out COVID-19 symptoms.

When the team left, the migrants, Munna Mahto and Sudhir Kumar, along with their family members thrashed him. The injured man was taken to a primary health centre where his condition deteriorated. He was then referred to a hospital where he was declared brought dead.

Mahto and Kumar were held and five others were booked.

Meanwhile, residents of a Jehanabad village attacked a local administration team that had arrived to 26 test migrants in the village. Two people, including Okri Outpost in-charge Chandrashekhar Prasad and the driver of the administration team, were injured. A case has been registered against three known and 20 unknown people.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.