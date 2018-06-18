Chinese man arrested in ‘dry’ Bihar after being found in possession of liquor

A Chinese national and an employee of smartphone manufacturer Oppo has been arrested from Patna’s Anisabad area. (Source: ANI) A Chinese national and an employee of smartphone manufacturer Oppo has been arrested from Patna’s Anisabad area. (Source: ANI)

A Chinese employee of smartphone manufacturer Oppo has been arrested from Patna’s Anisabad area after he was allegedly found in possession of liquor, news agency ANI reported on Monday. Sale and consumption of liquor are banned in Bihar. Wu Chuangyong, who was residing at a building rented by the company in Anisabad, was held on Sunday and further investigation is underway to ascertain how he managed to get liquor in dry Bihar or whether he smuggled it in while entering the state.

“The police launched a probe into how they got the liquor,” Patna Senior Superintendent of Police Manu Maharaj told IANS.

Police said Chuangyong was living with eight other Chinese employees in the flat. Liquor was also found in one of the rooms occupied by the employees. The occupant, however, was not present in the city, police added.

The development comes at a time when Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has laid bare his plans to plug loopholes in the state’s prohibition law, which has been termed draconian by some. In March, the Bihar assembly was informed that one person was arrested and sent to jail every 10 minutes in the state — which make for an average of 172 arrests every day.

A study funded by the state government found that people in Bihar are spending more money in buying expensive clothes and food items since the ban on liquor was implemented. The study found that consumption of honey and cheese rose by 380 per cent and 200 per cent respectively, while the sale of expensive sarees rose by 1,751 per cent and expensive dress materials by 910 per cent. There was also a 66.6 per cent drop in kidnapping cases and a 28.3 per cent in murder cases.

