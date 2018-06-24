Bihar: Lightning kills 3 in Katihar district

Lightning kills three people in Bihar. (Representational) Lightning kills three people in Bihar. (Representational)

Three farm labourers were killed while another person received burn injuries when lightning struck them in Bihar’s Katihar district on Sunday.

Falka police station SHO Ravindra Kumar said that the deceased have been identified as Ravindra Rishi (38), Arjun Rishi (35) and Chandra Deo Rishi (36) while tractor driver Mohammad Badrul (41) received burn injuries when lightning struck them this evening during heavy rain in the village.

The deceased were residents of Goabari village under Magheli panchayat while the tractor driver is the resident of Dayalpur village of the district, SHO said adding that the injured has been taken to Purnea for treatment.

The incident occurred when the three labourers went to an agricultural field and it suddenly started raining heavily following which they took shelter under a tractor trolley when lightning struck.

Katihar Sub-Division Officer (SDO) Niraj Kumar announced ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakh each to the victims’ families.

