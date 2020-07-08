Bihar latest to join states wanting to use Covid care isolation coaches

The Indian Express has learnt that the railways has placed 20 isolation coaches or two rakes at Patna station. (File) The Indian Express has learnt that the railways has placed 20 isolation coaches or two rakes at Patna station. (File)

Bihar is the latest to join states wanting to put the Covid-19 care isolation coaches to use in view of the growing number of coronavirus cases in the state.

Bihar government on Wednesday made the request to the Indian Railways for 500 isolation beds or berths to be placed at Patna junction, sources said.

The State has reported 385 new cases in the last 24 hours, of which 265 have been reported from Patna. The district administration in Patna has also requested for the 80-bed Divisional Railway hospital in Danapur for COVID patients.

The Indian Express has learnt that the railways has placed 20 isolation coaches or two rakes at Patna station. The facilities will have separate entry from the station’s Karbhighiya side for patients. Each coach can accommodate 16 patients.

So far, isolation coaches placed in Delhi’s Shakurbasti and UP’s Mau have had patients. As on Wednesday, there are 28 patients in Shakurbasti and 116 in Mau.

In mid-June, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, after a meeting with Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, had declared that 500 Covid isolation coaches would be deployed in Delhi. So far, over 5,000 coaches have been converted into Covid isolation coaches across India.

