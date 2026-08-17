‘A large crowd entered the queue’: Witness recounts chaos during Bihar temple stampede

Injured people receive treatment at a hospital following a stampede at the Ashok Dham temple during the third Monday of the holy month of 'Shravan', in Lakhisarai, Bihar, Monday, Aug. 17, 2026. At least six people were killed. (PTI Photo)

By the time the stampede occurred at 6:40 am, Manmala Devi and her daughter had already been standing in the long queue at the Ashok Dham temple for over an hour, awaiting their turn. A regular at the temple, Manmala visited on the first and second Mondays of the ongoing Hindu month of Sawan.

“A large number of devotees got down after the train stopped and began entering the queue, increasing the pressure. It was then that the stampede broke out,” she said.

A 44-year-old resident of Barahiya, some 12 km away, Manmala fainted and was killed in the crush, while Pallavi sustained minor injuries. Manmala was one of seven people killed in a stampede near Ashok Dham Halt in Bihar’s Lakhisarai district on Monday morning, where a large number of devotees had gathered on the third Monday of Sawan. All seven deceased were women, officials said.