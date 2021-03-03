Bihar: Kushwaha hints at RLSP-JD(U) merger, calls party meet to take final call

Sources from both JD(U) and RLSP have already indicated that Kushwaha has long been in talks with senior JD(U) leaders, including CM Nitish Kumar. (File)

Rashtriya Lok Samata Party (RLSP) president Upendra Kushwaha on Wednesday hinted at his party’s merger with JD(U). He said the party had called a meeting of its functionaries, from the district to national level, on March 13-14, to decide its “future course” of action.

The Indian Express on Tuesday had first reported that RLSP and JD(U) were planning a merger, and Kushwaha was likely to get a key position in the party organisation. Veteran JD(U) leader and Rajya Sabha MP Bashistha Narayan Singh had gone so far as to say, “If Kushwaha joins JD(U), the party will only strengthen.”

Kushwaha, who was speaking to the media on the sidelines of his party’s ninth foundation day function, Wednesday said: “We stick to our basic ideas of education and reforms, and will continue to work in that direction”. Asked about his likely merger with JD(U), he said: “So many speculative stories are reported and I have nothing to comment on it. Nor will I react to Bashistha Narayan Singh’s statement. He is like our guardian.” He also accepted that he had recently met Bihar CM Nitish Kumar.

Finally, indirectly hinting at merger, Kushwaha said: “We have called a meeting of our districts to national level functionaries in Patna on March 13-14 to decide the future course of action”.

Sources from both JD(U) and RLSP have already indicated that Kushwaha has long been in talks with senior JD(U) leaders, including CM Nitish, with Bashistha Narayan Singh being the main channel of communication.