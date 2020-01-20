Bihar: Kin of 13 held for throwing stones say they are minors

Meraj Khan, counsel for the 13 accused, said, “Town Police station should have asked for birth certificates of these boys before producing them before the court…. We have birth certificates of all 13.” (File) Meraj Khan, counsel for the 13 accused, said, “Town Police station should have asked for birth certificates of these boys before producing them before the court…. We have birth certificates of all 13.” (File)

The families of 13 of the 47 accused arrested for allegedly throwing stones at police during the bandh called by the RJD to protest against CAA have alleged that even though their wards are minors, police sent them to Aurangabad jail instead of the remand home in Gaya. Police, however, said the court had asked all the accused their age and only two are minors.

The Juvenile Justice Board has taken up the matter and would hear it on January 28.

Meraj Khan, counsel for the 13 accused, said, “Town Police station should have asked for birth certificates of these boys before producing them before the court…. We have birth certificates of all 13.”

Town police station in-charge Ravi Bhushan said, “We arrested 47 people for violence on December 21. The court had asked the age of all and only two are minors…It is part of court record. Juvenile Justice Board is the competent authority to take a call on it. Blaming the police is not right.”

