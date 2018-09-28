Bihar: Key witness in BJP leader Visheshwar Ojha murder case shot dead

Amarnath Mishra, who is also a witness in the case, is recuperating at the hospital after being hit by three bullets. Amarnath Mishra, who is also a witness in the case, is recuperating at the hospital after being hit by three bullets.

An eyewitness in Bihar BJP vice-president Visheshwar Ojha murder case was shot dead by unidentified assailants at an Ara village on Friday morning. Bhojpur Police had recently withdrawn his security after two of the 10 eyewitnesses recorded their statements in the court.

Kamal Kishore Mishra (40), a resident of Sonbarsha village of Bhojpur, was shot dead at around 10.30 a.m. when he was returning after collecting grass from his village field. Mishra succumbed to multiple bullet injuries on his way to hospital. Amarnath Mishra, who is also a witness in the case, is recuperating at the hospital after being hit by three bullets.

Ojha (53), Bihar vice-president and prominent Bhojpur leader, was shot dead in the same village in February 2016. Ojha had unsuccessfully contested the 2015 Bihar assembly polls against RJD nominee and former MP Shivanand Tiwari’s son Rahul Tiwari from Shahpur constituency.

Ojha’s younger brother Bhuvar Ojha told The Indian Express: “The killing of prime witness Kamal Kishor Mishra once again shows police laxity. Mishra had been given police security but it was withdrawn as soon as he bore witness in my brother’s murder case”. He said only two of 10 eyewitnesses had born witness in the court. The case is at the trial stage. Only two witnesses have recorded their statement before the court so far.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd