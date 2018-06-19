Bihar: Junior engineer shot in Araria

A junior engineer working with Local Area Engineering Organisation (LAEO) under the planning and development department at Narpatganj, Araria, was shot by unidentified assailants late Sunday night.

Police said Ramvilas Mahto (38), a Ranchi resident, was shot dead near a petrol pump at Hadiawada when he was returning on his motorcycle around 10.30 pm to Araria town, where he lived in a rented house. He was hit by four bullets.

Sadar Subdivisional Officer K D Singh said: “We are trying to find out why he visited Narpatganj on Sunday and why he was returning so late.”

Araria DM Himanshu Sharma said: “Police are looking into all possible angles.”

Mahto was in Narpatganj for two years. Araria LAEO executive engineer Rajesh Kumar Jha said: “I sent Mahto to inspect some schemes under MPLAD, CMLAD Fund.”

