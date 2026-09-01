Bihar, Jharkhand sign MoU for sharing of Sone river water

BIHAR AND Jharkhand on Monday signed a Memorandum of Understanding for sharing of Sone river water. The agreement was signed by Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary and his Jharkhand counterpart Hemant Soren in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Jal Shakti Minister C R Patil.
After signing of the MoU, Shah said that the agreement between Bihar and Jharkhand has resolved a long-awaited water dispute in eastern India.
“He [Shah] said that this agreement will provide irrigation water to lakhs of farmers in large rural areas of Bihar and Jharkhand, along with drinking water for the people,” the Union Home Ministry said in a statement.
Shah termed the agreement as “an excellent example” of the ‘Team Bharat’ vision and cooperative federalism championed by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi.
Shah said that the agreement would ensure the availability of adequate water for drinking and irrigation to a large population across the districts of Bhojpur, Buxar, Rohtas, Kaimur, Aurangabad, Arwal, Gaya, and Patna in Bihar. Moreover, water would become available for irrigation and drinking purposes in Palamu, Garhwa and other regions of Jharkhand, he said.
Shah said that this marks the fourth water agreement between states this year, which will enhance water availability for irrigation, rural development, and drinking purposes.
On July 7, 2026, a historic agreement regarding the settlement of outstanding payments was signed among the ‘Narmada Award’ beneficiary states — Maharashtra, Gujarat, Rajasthan, and Madhya Pradesh — in the presence of the Union Home Minister.
On June 29, 2026, an agreement was signed between the governments of Rajasthan and Haryana regarding the construction and implementation of the Yamuna Water Project.
On June 16, 2026, a consensus was reached among the concerned states regarding the long-pending ‘Kishau Multipurpose Dam Project’ during a crucial meeting held in New Delhi under the chairmanship of the Union Home Minister.