Bihar, Jharkhand sign MoU for sharing of Sone river water

The agreement was signed by Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary and his Jharkhand counterpart Hemant Soren in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah. (Image source: @samrat4bjp/X)

BIHAR AND Jharkhand on Monday signed a Memorandum of Understanding for sharing of Sone river water. The agreement was signed by Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary and his Jharkhand counterpart Hemant Soren in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Jal Shakti Minister C R Patil.

After signing of the MoU, Shah said that the agreement between Bihar and Jharkhand has resolved a long-awaited water dispute in eastern India.

“He [Shah] said that this agreement will provide irrigation water to lakhs of farmers in large rural areas of Bihar and Jharkhand, along with drinking water for the people,” the Union Home Ministry said in a statement.