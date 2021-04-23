Bihar: Nine drown, six missing as jeep falls into Ganga at Danapur

NDRF team carries out rescue operation after an overcrowded jeep fell into River Ganga near in Patna, Friday, April 23, 2021. (PTI Photo)

Nine persons drowned and six remain missing as a jeep carrying them fell into Ganga river from a pontoon bridge at Danapur near Patna on Friday morning.

The incident took place around 7 am when 15 people were returning from Asimpur village that falls in a riverine belt to Danapur after a pre-marriage function. As the jeep took to the pontoon bridge, a portion of the bridge subsided making the jeep lose balance and fall into the river.

Danapur SHO AK Sah said: “The incident took place primarily because of the makeshift bridge caving in. We have so far taken out nine bodies and have been looking for six more people travelling in the jeep.”