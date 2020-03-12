Bihar: JD(U) student leader killed by friend over Holi picture row

The incident took place at around 8 pm Tuesday. (Photo for representational purpose) The incident took place at around 8 pm Tuesday. (Photo for representational purpose)

A JD(U) student leader in Patna was shot dead on Tuesday evening by a friend who was upset over his picture not being used for a Holi banner.

Kanhaiya Kaushik (27), who had been elected vice-president of the students wing of Patna’s AN College in March 2018, was shot dead from close range by his friend Kush in Mahesh Nagar in the city, the police said

Patna SP (Central) Vinay Tiwari said: “We have arrested two people and are looking for the main accused Kush. On prima facie, poster row looks to be the reason. But we are investigating it further”.

The incident took place at around 8 pm Tuesday. Kush had been upset at his photo not being used in a Holi banner that had pictures of several student leaders. Kaushik, a resident of Madhubani, was staying in a rented accommodation in Patna with two brothers.

