At JD(U) orientation, the message as Nitish Kumar’s son takes stage

. While the orientation programme — originally organised to train legislators in legislative practices and procedures — had several senior leaders in attendance, only one other leader besides Nishant, JD(U) National Working President Sanjay Kumar Jha, addressed the gathering. (X/@Jduonline)

The Janata Dal (United)’s day-long orientation programme on Friday turned into a platform for its scion Nishant Kumar, as the Bihar health minister invoked his father Nitish Kumar’s legacy and urged party workers to carry it forward.

In his first-ever address to Janata Dal (United) workers, Bihar Health Minister Nishant Kumar, son of former Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar, praised Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary for “following the ideals and governance model” of his predecessor and party chief Nitish Kumar, and urged JD-U workers to do the same.

“You all should follow the ideals of our party’s supreme leader and former CM, Nitish Kumar. Speak to the people about what he has done for Bihar since 2005. Highlight his policies, programmes, and governance schemes,” Nishant urged party legislators, adding: “Current CM Samrat Choudhary is also following in the footsteps of Nitish Kumar ji… You should gather feedback from the public and flag any concerns of the people and party workers with party leadership.”