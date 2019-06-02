Bihar Cabinet expansion today, five JD(U) leaders to be sworn in

The Bihar Cabinet will be expanded on Sunday, with five JD(U) leaders likely to be sworn as ministers.

With ministers Dinesh Chandra Yadav and Rajiv Ranjan Singh winning Madhepura and Munger Lok Sabha seats, respectively, and Manju Verma resigning as minister after facing Arms Act case, three positions had fallen vacant. Two positions from JD(U) quota had been left vacant.

Though two positions from the BJP quota are also vacant, the party has reportedly not decided to fill the positions.

JD(U) sources said that five of its leaders — Narendra Narayan Yadav, Neeraj Kumar, Shyam Rajak, Bima Bharati and a Kushwaha leader — are likely to be ministers.