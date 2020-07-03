Bihar: JD(U), BJP leaders hold meetings on poll strategy

Bihar Chief Minister Nitsih Kumar Bihar Chief Minister Nitsih Kumar

Top NDA leaders on Wednesday evening held their first formal meetings ahead of Bihar Assembly elections, with BJP leaders Bhupendra Yadav, Sushil Kumar Modi and Sanjay Jaiswal meeting Chief Minister and JD(U) chief Nitish Kumar.

While no talks on seat-sharing took place, the alliance partners discussed poll strategies, especially on reaching maximum people virtually, sources said.

The Election Commission has sought a report from the state government on holding elections at the scheduled time amid the pandemic.

At a meeting with the Bihar CEO, Opposition parties had objected to virtual rallies as a mode of campaigning, saying that smaller parties cannot afford it.

RJD spokesperson Mrityunjay Tewari told The Indian Express: “A party like the BJP is ready to splurge money on virtual rallies and meetings. Smaller parties like RJD cannot match the BJP’s poll expenses. We have requested the EC to stop virtual rallies until polls are announced.”

Tewary said they were not against virtual rallies, but conventional rallies must also be allowed in compliance with Covid norms.

Karishma Rai joins RJD

Patna: Karishma Rai, cousin of Tej Pratap Yadav’s estranged wife Aishwarya Rai, joined the RJD on Friday. A dentist, Karishma took membership of the RJD in the presence of Leader of Opposition Tejashwi Yadav. “I am deeply influenced by my grandfather Daroga Prasad Rai. I have taken to politics not to earn money but the right values. As far as my uncle Chandrika Rai is concerned, he is very much an RJD MLA,” Karishma said. Tejashwi said: “Karishma Rai comes with a big political legacy and will help strengthen our party. We share similar political ideology.”

