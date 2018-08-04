Bihar: JD (U) MLA’s son found dead near rail tracks, family suspects murder

Police said the body of Pankaj Kumar (21), son of Bharti and local strongman Awadhesh Mandal, was found along the railway tracks near Rajinder Nagar station. (Representational Image) Police said the body of Pankaj Kumar (21), son of Bharti and local strongman Awadhesh Mandal, was found along the railway tracks near Rajinder Nagar station. (Representational Image)

The son of Bima Bharti, former minister and current JD (U) MLA from Rupauli in Bihar’s Purnea district, was found dead near railway tracks in front of Nalanda Medical College (NMCH) in Patna on Friday morning. Though the minister’s family suspects that he was murdered, police said they would wait for the post-mortem report before deciding on the further course of investigation. An FIR has been lodged at the GRP station in Rajinder Nagar.

Police said the body of Pankaj Kumar (21), son of Bharti and local strongman Awadhesh Mandal, was found along the railway tracks near Rajinder Nagar station. Pankaj, who stayed with his family at Patna, had gone to a party at his friend’s place and reportedly left for home late at night.

Police said the body had marks of a severe injury on the head and fractures in right elbow and right thigh. DIG Rajesh Kumar said, “We are sending the body for postmortem. There are marks of severe injury as if he had hit a tree. We will wait for the postmortem report to know more.” Patna SSP Manu Maharaj said that the police is investigating all angles. The postmortem was conducted by a medical board and the process was also videographed. A forensic team has collected samples from the spot.

A relative of the MLA said the family suspects that Pankaj was murdered and demanded thorough investigation by the police. Pankaj, the eldest of two siblings, had left studies after finishing Class XII.

