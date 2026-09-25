‘Would have evaded arrest had they not uploaded reels’: Bihar CM Samrat Choudhary on Jamui case

Security personnel carry an accused allegedly involved in the harassment of a boy and a girl by the roadside, after he was shot in leg during a police encounter, in Jamui (PTI Photo)

At a gathering he addressed days after the sexual harassment of a teenager in Jamui, Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary made a statement that drew attention. “People live more in reels than in reality these days,” Choudhary, who has the home portfolio, said. “Had they [the Jamui accused] not uploaded those reels, they would have evaded arrest.”

The remarks came in a week when videos brought to light two incidents of sexual harassment in Bihar. One in Jamui, where a group of men accosted two teenagers on a bike, sexually harassed the girl and assaulted the boy, and the second in Samastipur, where a minor was sexually harassed by a group of men. In both cases, the videos prompted police to make arrests – six in the first case and four in the second.