Bihar IPS officer: Need ministry for backward among upper castes

A SENIOR serving IPS officer of Bihar cadre has called for formation of an exclusive ministry for the welfare of “socio-economically backward people” among upper castes.

Aravind Pandey, Director General and Civil Defence Commissioner, added that by giving reservation – 10 per cent EWS quota – to people of non-reserved categories, the Central government has also endorsed the need to support the poor among upper castes.

The senior IPS officer’s statement came a day after the JD(U) set up an upper caste cell – the first party in Bihar to do so. The ruling party made Nitish Kumar Tantan, an upper caste Bhumihar leader, the cell’s first president.

Pandey, a 1988-batch IPS officer, who went public with his views on Monday with a social media post said: “I just shared what I had been discussing with a former member of Bihar EBC Commission. I agree with his opinion that just as there has been a minority development ministry, scheduled caste development ministry, OBC and EBC development ministries, there is need to set up Swarn Vikas Mantralaya for benefit of those among upper caste groups whose socio-economic condition is not good.”

Asked if he was making such a demand from the state or central governments in his capacity as a serving IPS officer, Pandey said: “I am not making any demand from any position. I have shared what is already being discussed in public domain…”



Pramod Chandravanshi, former Bihar EBC Commission member, said: “The IPS officer was referring to me in his social media post. I gathered from my field experience that the poor among upper castes need the benefit of government schemes like others. If the JD(U) has now set up an upper caste cell, it is because of constant pressure from all of us.”