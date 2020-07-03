Bihar introduces preventive measures for cops to check spread of virus

A person who wishes to file an FIR can now hand over the application only after the papers have been sanitised and put in a UV box. (File Photo) A person who wishes to file an FIR can now hand over the application only after the papers have been sanitised and put in a UV box. (File Photo)

With over 1,000 of the 90,000-odd police personnel in Bihar testing positive for the coronavirus, the state government has decided to implement preventive measures at police stations to check the spread of the virus.

A person who wishes to file an FIR can now hand over the application only after the papers have been sanitised and put in a UV box. The police station munshi or any other police personnel must wear a mask and face shield.

These measures have already been introduced at Patna’s Gandhi Maidan police station as a model for the 850-odd police stations of the state to follow.

A senior police officer at police headquarters said, “Our most common touch with the public is filing of FIRs. We have narrowed down to ensuring zero infection at this level. With cases on the rise and our assignments being arduous, we have to do it.”

Bihar DGP Gupteshwar Pandey told The Indian Express, “Our police personnel have been taking preventive measures… and avoiding ways of direct public contact…” I have been also personally interacting with people at the district levels to talk of policing and spread Covid awareness.”

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.