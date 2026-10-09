Cancel 2025 polls, stop SIR: As INDIA parties march in Bihar, six key demands

The demands were made in a memorandum submitted to Bihar Governor Lt Gen Syed Ata Hasnain (retd) after a protest march led by RJD working president and Leader of Opposition in the Assembly, Tejashwi Yadav. (Express Photo)

Stating that the EC had helped the BJP win in Bihar through a “fake election”, Opposition parties in the state on Thursday demanded that the 2025 Assembly polls be declared invalid and elections be held afresh in the state.

The INDIA bloc parties also sought immediate removal of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar and a halt on the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

The demands were made in a memorandum submitted to Bihar Governor Lt Gen Syed Ata Hasnain (retd) after a protest march led by RJD working president and Leader of Opposition in the Assembly, Tejashwi Yadav. Besides the RJD, leaders and workers of the Congress, the Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP), and Left outfits participated in the march.