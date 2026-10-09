Cancel 2025 polls, stop SIR: As INDIA parties march in Bihar, six key demands

RJD's Tejashwi Yadav said the Opposition had united to protect democracy and ensure a “fair election” and a “level-playing field” for all political parties.

Written by: Himanshu Harsh
3 min readPatnaOct 9, 2026 06:30 AM IST
Cancel 2025 polls, stop SIR: As INDIA parties march in Bihar, six key demandsThe demands were made in a memorandum submitted to Bihar Governor Lt Gen Syed Ata Hasnain (retd) after a protest march led by RJD working president and Leader of Opposition in the Assembly, Tejashwi Yadav. (Express Photo)
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Stating that the EC had helped the BJP win in Bihar through a “fake election”, Opposition parties in the state on Thursday demanded that the 2025 Assembly polls be declared invalid and elections be held afresh in the state.

The INDIA bloc parties also sought immediate removal of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar and a halt on the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

The demands were made in a memorandum submitted to Bihar Governor Lt Gen Syed Ata Hasnain (retd) after a protest march led by RJD working president and Leader of Opposition in the Assembly, Tejashwi Yadav. Besides the RJD, leaders and workers of the Congress, the Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP), and Left outfits participated in the march.

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Addressing the media, Yadav said the Opposition had united to protect democracy and ensure a “fair election” and a “level-playing field” for all political parties.

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“The work of destroying the country’s democracy has been done. By conducting a fake election, Gyanesh Kumar worked to make the BJP win,” Yadav said. He alleged that those responsible for what he described as a “conspiracy against democracy” should be punished.

Cancel 2025 polls, stop SIR: As INDIA parties march in Bihar, six key demands Addressing the media, Yadav said the Opposition had united to protect democracy and ensure a “fair election” and a “level-playing field” for all political parties.

Calling Bihar the “motherland of democracy” Yadav said be it CEC Kumar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi or Union Home Minister Amit Shah, no one could “erase democracy from the country”.

He alleged that Kumar had been appointed to facilitate “vote theft”.

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Yadav also questioned the security arrangements during the protest, particularly the deployment of personnel carrying AK-47 rifles and the extensive barricading around the march route in Patna. He alleged that the administration’s conduct reflected “dictatorship”.

“Why such extensive security arrangements had been made when elected representatives wanted to meet the Governor after taking an appointment?” Yadav asked.

Cancel 2025 polls, stop SIR: As INDIA parties march in Bihar, six key demands Addressing the media, Yadav said the Opposition had united to protect democracy and ensure a “fair election” and a “level-playing field” for all political parties.

Earlier, Yadav along with RJD MP Misa Bharti, VIP chief Mukesh Sahani, Bihar Pradesh Congress Committee President Rajesh Ram, among others were detained.

The six demands listed in the memorandum include Kumar’s immediate removal and registration of a criminal case against him; a halt to the SIR and restoration of the names of all voters removed from the electoral rolls; repeal of the 2023 law governing the appointment of election commissioners; and an inquiry into the appointment and alleged role of Election Commission IT head Seema Khanna.

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The memorandum was submitted to the Governor, to be further sent to President Droupadi Murmu.

The INDIA bloc also demanded that elections in the country be conducted using ballot papers.

Meanwhile, Bihar BJP president Sanjay Sarawagi’s vehicle was surrounded by RJD workers when he arrived at Lok Bhawan to meet the Governor.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Himanshu Harsh
Himanshu Harsh

Himanshu Harsh is a Correspondent with The Indian Express, currently leading on-the-ground coverage in Bihar. With a reporting career rooted in the complexities of the National Capital Region (NCR), Himanshu specializes in the critical intersection of law, crime, and civic governance. Professional Expertise & Credentials An alumnus of the prestigious Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Delhi, Himanshu brings a rigorous academic foundation to his investigative work. His expertise is characterized by a "ground-up" reporting style, most notably demonstrated during his extensive coverage of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, where he analyzed shifting political landscapes and grassroots sentiment. Specialized Beats Himanshu’s portfolio reflects versatility, allowing him to navigate diverse industries and social issues: Civic & Legal Affairs: Extensive experience covering the Delhi reporting beat, focusing on policy implementation and judicial impact. Automotive Industry: A technical background in reporting on India’s evolving transport and automotive sectors. Social Fabric & Human Interest: Beyond hard news, he is known for exploring the changing social dynamics of India’s urban and rural heartlands, bringing a human-centric lens to systemic issues. Personal Interests & Digital Literacy Outside the newsroom, Himanshu’s deep engagement with technology and gaming informs his understanding of digital trends and the modern information economy. A trained DJ with a passion for music, his diverse personal interests contribute to a well-rounded perspective that resonates across both traditional and digital media platforms. ... Read More

 

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