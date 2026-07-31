India’s medical regulator seeks inquiry into Bihar MBBS exam ‘leak’

3 min readPatnaUpdated: Jul 31, 2026 04:58 AM IST
The National Medical Commission (NMC) has sought a state-led inquiry into allegations of a leak in last year’s second-semester MBBS examination at Bihar’s Indira Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences (IGIMS). The move follows an internal inquiry panel’s alleged finding of irregularities in the examination.
In a letter to the Director of Medical Education, Bihar, an NMC deputy secretary sought the inquiry following written complaints by Vikash Chandra, a social activist from Patna.
This comes at a time when leaks in NEET-UG examinations have led to massive protests across India, culminating in the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.
In his complaint to the NMC, Chandra claimed that a large-scale examination scam had affected the December 2025 second-semester supplementary exam at IGIMS, alleging the involvement of college staff.
According to the complainant, a select few students were allowed to write beyond the official duration of the test and that question papers were made available beforehand. The complainant also alleged that several discrepancies were discovered in answer sheets, coded leaflets and attendance records when sealed packets were opened in the Dean (Examination) room, and sought an independent probe by a special investigation team.
The allegations pertain to the December 2025 supplementary examination. The Indira Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences (IGIMS) nullified the exam in April after an inquiry panel indicated that there were irregularities. The panel was set up after an anonymous email on March 17 alleged irregularities in the test.
In the aftermath of the panel’s findings, the institute cancelled the supplementary examination and ordered a retest.
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On the allegations, IGIMS deputy director and public relations officer Dr Bibhuti P. Sinha said the test was cancelled and “show cause notice has been issued to functionaries at the dean, examination, office and also to students in question”.
The official also said that while anonymous mails are not entertained, the institute set up an internal committee to investigate.
But some doctors find the IGIMS response unsatisfactory.
“Dean, examination, office should have been kept under scanner much before the rot set in,” a doctor at IGIMS said. “This could be the tip of the iceberg. It’s time senior doctors and administrators were made accountable for any slip-ups in the MBBS examination.”