India’s medical regulator seeks inquiry into Bihar MBBS exam ‘leak’

In a letter to the Director of Medical Education, Bihar, an NMC deputy secretary sought the inquiry following written complaints by Vikash Chandra, a social activist from Patna. (Photo: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

The National Medical Commission (NMC) has sought a state-led inquiry into allegations of a leak in last year’s second-semester MBBS examination at Bihar’s Indira Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences (IGIMS). The move follows an internal inquiry panel’s alleged finding of irregularities in the examination.

In a letter to the Director of Medical Education, Bihar, an NMC deputy secretary sought the inquiry following written complaints by Vikash Chandra, a social activist from Patna.

This comes at a time when leaks in NEET-UG examinations have led to massive protests across India, culminating in the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

In his complaint to the NMC, Chandra claimed that a large-scale examination scam had affected the December 2025 second-semester supplementary exam at IGIMS, alleging the involvement of college staff.