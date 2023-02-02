scorecardresearch
Thursday, Feb 02, 2023
Bihar IAS officer uses abusive language during meeting; officials demand action

An officer-bearer of the Association said they also lodged a complaint against Pathak, an additional chief secretary rank officer, with the police.

Videograbs of the meeting. (Video source: Twitter@ANI)
Bihar IAS officer uses abusive language during meeting; officials demand action
Members of the Bihar Administrative Service Association (BASA) have demanded that the state’s senior IAS officer K K Pathak be sacked for allegedly using abusive language against them and the people of Bihar during a meeting, a video clipping of which has gone viral.

An officer-bearer of the Association said they also lodged a complaint against Pathak, an additional chief secretary rank officer, with the police.

BASA members will wear black badges on Friday as a mark of protest against cancellation of the registration of their association.

“A video of Pathak has gone viral on social media where he can be seen using abusive language against the officers present at a meeting held through video conferencing. Pathak seemed furious against government officers and people of the state,” BASA General Secretary Sunil Kumar Tiwary told reporters.

Pathak is holding the posts of Additional Chief Secretary, Prohibition Excise and Registration department (Excise), and the Director General of Bihar Institute of Public Administration and Rural Development (BIPARD).

Despite repeated attempts, the 1990-batch IAS officer of the Bihar cadre was not available for his comments.

However, the BIPARD in a statement said, “The DG has expressed his regret for using certain objectionable words against BASA officers as shown in the video.” In the viral video, Pathak was seen talking about the traffic woes of Patna, the capital of Bihar.

“Have you ever seen anyone honking on the road when the signal is red? But on Bailey Road in Patna, people keep on honking at the red light. People follow rules in Chennai. I will reprimand the deputy collectors,” KK Pathak is seen speaking in the clipping.

Tiwary claimed that Pathak was annoyed with office-bearers of BASA as they had protested against him because of “mismanagement” during a training session organised by BIPARD in November last year in Gaya for the probationer deputy collectors.

One of the trainees even died there, the BASA general secretary claimed.

“Pathak was miffed with BASA and probationer deputy collectors following the protest and he cancelled the registration of BASA,” he said.

BIPARD, however, alleged in the statement that BASA members did not maintain discipline during training and complaints against the new recruits were also lodged with the institute.

First published on: 02-02-2023 at 21:28 IST
