Bihar: House adjourned after Opposition uproar

The issue of a delay in registration of FIR in the Sitamarhi killing was raised by the Opposition in the Bihar Assembly on Tuesday but a discussion was not allowed as the Speaker said business was fixed under rules and a separate motion should be brought to discuss the matter.

On Wednesday, the Assembly was adjourned within a few minutes of the start of proceedings as Opposition members raised slogans against the Nitish Kumar government, seeking an adjournment motion to discuss the issues of law and order and alleged CBI witchhunt against Lalu Prasad’s family in “foisting a false IRCTC case”.

“How can there be no debate on the Sitamarhi incident when no separate FIR was filed in Ansari killing? Plus, there has been overall rise in crime cases,” Leader of Opposition Tejashwi Prasad Yadav told reporters outside the Assembly.