‘1,300 deaths since 2016’: Tejashwi targets Bihar govt as Motihari hooch deaths rise

The Bihar hooch death toll has risen to 5 in two days (Representative image)

Five people have lost their lives in Bihar’s East Champaran district after allegedly drinking spurious country liquor, officials told news agency PTI on Friday. The fatalities include one reported a day earlier. The Opposition has now targeted the Nitish Kumar government, claiming 1,300 deaths due to the poor implementation of prohibition in the state.

According to District Magistrate Saurabh Jorwal, 12 suspects have been arrested in connection with the incident in Turkauliya and Raghunathpur areas of Motihari. Police have registered a murder case based on complaints lodged by the victims’ families.

1 cop suspended

Authorities said at least five people remain hospitalised, while seven others have been discharged after receiving treatment.