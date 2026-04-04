‘1,300 deaths since 2016’: Tejashwi targets Bihar govt as Motihari hooch deaths rise

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Five people have lost their lives in Bihar’s East Champaran district after allegedly drinking spurious country liquor, officials told news agency PTI on Friday. The fatalities include one reported a day earlier. The Opposition has now targeted the Nitish Kumar government, claiming 1,300 deaths due to the poor implementation of prohibition in the state.
According to District Magistrate Saurabh Jorwal, 12 suspects have been arrested in connection with the incident in Turkauliya and Raghunathpur areas of Motihari. Police have registered a murder case based on complaints lodged by the victims’ families.
Authorities said at least five people remain hospitalised, while seven others have been discharged after receiving treatment.
“The death toll has risen to five. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination, and the exact cause will be clear only after reports are received,” Jorwal was quoted as saying by PTI. He added that the SHO of Turkauliya police station has been suspended with immediate effect.
Superintendent of Police Swarn Prabhat said a Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been formed to probe the case, reported PTI. Preliminary findings indicate that the first victim had consumed suspected spurious liquor in Raghunathpur.
Police teams, along with the anti-liquor task force (ALTF), are conducting raids in Parsauni, Mushhari Tola, and Turkaulia. Prabhat also said the supplier has been identified and will be arrested soon. A high-level inquiry has also been ordered.
The incident has triggered political reactions in Bihar, where prohibition has been in force since 2016.
RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav said the deaths highlight gaps in the implementation of the liquor ban. In a post on X, the Leader of the Opposition claimed that over 1,300 people have died due to spurious liquor in the state since April 2016, adding that the actual figure could be higher and that several victims have also lost their eyesight.
मोतिहारी में जहरीली शराब के कारण 4 लोगों की मौत, 6 लोगों की आंखों की रोशनी चले जाना और कई लोगों की हालत गंभीर होना अत्यंत दुखद है। यह घटना एक बार फिर एनडीए सरकार के शराबबंदी कानून की विफलता और उसकी गंभीर खामियों को उजागर करती है।
हालांकि यह बिल्कुल भी पहली बार नहीं है। उपलब्ध…
— Tejashwi Yadav (@yadavtejashwi) April 3, 2026
He alleged that the prohibition law has turned into a “profitable venture” for some members of the ruling alliance, corrupt officials and liquor mafias operating under protection. He also claimed that illicit liquor is being produced and sold openly with alleged police involvement.
Union Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi said that while the prohibition policy is well-intentioned, its enforcement has been ineffective.
Meanwhile, Jan Suraaj Party’s state president Manoj Bharti visited Turkauliya village, met bereaved families and interacted with those undergoing treatment. He held the state government responsible, alleging failure in enforcing prohibition. He also pointed out that in 2023, 44 people had died in Motihari after consuming spurious liquor.
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