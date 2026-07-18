Bihar government faces first pushback from within: BJP and JDU leaders say don’t change education structure

Chief Minister Samrat Chaudhary during the inauguration of a new Government Degree College in Bhagalpur on Wednesday. (ANI)

As the Bihar government prepares to introduce draft legislation to restructure higher education in the state and bring undergraduate colleges under its control, some NDA legislators have voiced concern over the measure.

In a memorandum to Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary, some NDA members of Bihar’s legislative council and assembly have voiced their reservations about the move, which aims at decoupling undergraduate colleges from their parent state universities through its draft legislation. This comes after The Indian Express reported that the Bill is likely to be introduced in the upcoming Monsoon session.

The Bill proposes that Bihar’s 500 constituent colleges that offer undergraduate degrees will come directly under a newly created higher education department instead of the state Governor, who is also the Chancellor of state universities. This means that the Chancellor will have control over only postgraduate courses.