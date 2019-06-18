Bihar: Heatwave toll at 79, Section 144 in 2 districts

With a heatwave affecting large parts of Bihar and claiming 79 lives so far, the Gaya district administration has imposed prohibitory orders between 11 am and 4 pm.

Gaya District Magistrate Abhishek Singh, in his June 16 order, said, “As the period between 11 am and 4 pm is the worst heatwave time, it is not advisable for people to venture out during the period. There have already been some deaths because of heatwaves. Stepping out of homes during the period can be fatal and there is apprehension of public anger in case of death of people during treatment. It can cause law and order problems.”

As per the prohibitory orders, construction work cannot be carried out and no cultural event or public gathering can take place between 11 am and 4 pm. The order also states that no MNREGA work can be carried out after 10.30am.

The district administration in Nalanda has also issued similar orders.

As per state government figures, 35 people have died in Aurangabad, 31 in Gaya, 12 in Nawada and two in Jamui so far. The district administration of all affected districts have alerted all primary healthcare centres to remain alert, and health volunteers have been distributing ORS packets in affected areas.