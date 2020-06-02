Bihar: Health dept distributes condoms among migrants

The family planning department is looking to intensify the drive. (File Photo) The family planning department is looking to intensify the drive. (File Photo)

The Bihar health department is distributing condoms among migrant workers who are leaving for home after 14-day institutional quarantine and to those in home quarantine.

At least 30 lakh migrants have returned to the state, which counted 11.5 crore people in a door-to-door survey during lockdown.

Dr Utpal Das, who heads the Bihar State Health Society under the health department, told The Indian Express: “It is purely an idea of family planning department. As lakhs of people have returned home, distribution of contraceptives among them is a very important initiative in a bid to control state population. We have been taking support of our health partner Care India to implement the initiative”.

While health coordinators have been distributing 2 packets of condoms at quarantine centres, ASHA workers have been handing them over during door-to-door visits of people in home quarantine. In some districts, polio supervisors have been tasked with distributing contraceptives.

The family planning department is looking to intensify the drive. Das said the initiative would continue till mid-June. There are around 13 lakh migrants still in quarantine centres.

Amit Kumar, family planning coordinator with Care India, said: “It is easy to distribute contraceptives during door-to-door health inspection. Those who have not got it from quarantine centres will get them at home”.

