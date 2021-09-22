Har Ghar Nal Ka Jal scheme contracts: ‘Nothing wrong with doing business’

The Indian Express asked Bihar Dy CM Tarkishore Prasad about Har Ghar Nal Ka Jal contracts for his family and firms linked to his aides. Excerpts:

On political patronage involved in contracts awarded to daughter-in-law Puja Kumari and two companies linked to associates

“We have just one contract, that of my daughter-in-law. That, too, is complete now. We are in business, should we not do it? ….who else is doing work (under Har Ghar Nal Ka Jal), I have no idea. My daughter-in-law has four units (wards); she and my son are doing the project.”

On his brother-in-law Pradeep Kumar Bhagat being a director of Deepkiran Infrastructure, which got contracts under the scheme

“It is ok. He is related and belongs to the same social category.”

On his alleged involvement with Deepkiran Infrastructure and Jeevanshree Infrastructure (Three of his aides are directors in Jeevanshree)

“I am not even distantly connected. These are big companies.”

On conflict of interest

“There are a total of 2,800 units in Katihar; my family has got just four. There’s nothing wrong with doing business. One must ensure that there should not be any irregularity… I have asked my son not to do any government work as it would create unnecessary problems.”