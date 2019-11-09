Bihar: Grand Alliance yet to decide on leader, says Kushwaha

RLSP chief Upendra Kushwaha said the Grand Alliance in Bihar is yet to decide on its leader, but did not rule out the chances of Leader of Opposition in Assembly Tejashwi Prasad Yadav emerging as the face of the alliance.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Kushwaha said the Grand Alliance is in “reboot” mode. “It is true that the Grand Alliance did not show solidarity in the last Asssembly bypolls and its constituents HAM (S) and Vikasshil Insaan Party (VIP) fielded candidates against each other. But we have learnt from the mistakes and are trying to reboot the alliance.”

Asked about complaints from the alliance constituents about Tejashwi’s “ineffective” leadership, especially during the flood-like situation in Patna, Kushwaha said, “Our presence during waterlogging was not up to the mark. I was down with dengue. Tejashwi’s presence could have sent out a good message. But we are learning from our mistakes.”