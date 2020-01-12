Bihar govt to congratulate parents on birth of girl child

The government took its cue from a recent initiative started by Banka administration of sending greeting cards to parents on the birth of a girl. (Representational) The government took its cue from a recent initiative started by Banka administration of sending greeting cards to parents on the birth of a girl. (Representational)

The Bihar government will soon start sending congratulatory message cards to parents on the birth of a girl. This will be in addition to Rs 2,000 transferred to their bank account, and a tree planted to mark the occasion.

The government took its cue from a recent initiative started by Banka administration of sending greeting cards to parents on the birth of a girl.

The congratulatory card, signed by a top government official, reads (translated from Hindi), “It gives us immense happiness to know that you are blessed with a baby girl. The district administration congratulates you and wishes for the bright future of the girl.”

Overleaf, the card mentions government schemes for girls.

CM Nitish Kumar has said the government will replicate the practice in the entire state. The government, under health, education and social welfare department schemes, gives parents Rs 18,000 till the girl turns 18. Rs 2,000, given at the time of a girl’s birth, is invested in bonds.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App