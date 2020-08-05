Bihar govt recommends CBI probe into Sushant Singh Rajput death

Rajput was found hanging in his apartment in Mumbai on June 14. The Mumbai Police is probing a case of accidental death. (File) Rajput was found hanging in his apartment in Mumbai on June 14. The Mumbai Police is probing a case of accidental death. (File)

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Tuesday said his government has recommended a CBI probe into actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death.

Nitish tweeted in Hindi, “The state government has sent a recommendation for a CBI probe into the case lodged by Sushant Singh Rajput’s father K K Singh regarding his death.”

On July 25, Rajput’s father had filed an FIR in Patna against actor Rhea Chakraborty and five others, accusing them of abetment to suicide, cheating, criminal breach of trust, criminal intimidation and wrongful confinement.

Nitish said his government took the decision to recommend a CBI probe after Rajput’s family made a formal request.

The decision comes even as Chakraborty filed a plea in the Supreme Court, seeking the transfer of the case against her to Mumbai. The Bihar government has also filed a caveat in the matter.

Meanwhile, the Bihar Police has accused the Mumbai Police of not giving “any cooperation in investigation”.

Bihar DGP Gupteshwar Pandey said, “Mumbai Police had not been cooperating with us. They quarantined our IPS officer who was sent to monitor the investigation. Our four-member Patna team had not been able to do anything substantial. Now that a CBI probe has been recommended, Mumbai Police would have to cooperate. We will also cooperate with the premier investigating agency.”

Almost all political parties in Bihar have welcomed the state government’s decision to recommend a CBI probe.

Deputy CM and BJP leader Sushil Kumar Modi thanked Nitish for the move, while Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly Tejashwi Prasad Yadav said, “We are satisfied that the state government has made CBI probe recommendation in Sushant’s case…”

Senior Congress leader Prem Chandra Mishra said, “While we welcome the decision, Nitish Kumar should ensure his recommendation for a CBI probe into Sushant’s case is implemented.”

Bengali women face online abuses, probe on

Kolkata: Police have initiated an investigation after receiving a complaint over Bengali women being targeted on social media.

Rajput’s death has triggered many debates in India, with several people on social media targeted Bengali women and indulged in name calling.

Some also described Bengali women as “witches who perform black magic”. —ENS

