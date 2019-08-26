Bihar govt engineer booked for working with two depts for 28 years

An assistant engineer with the building construction department at Bihar’s Kishanganj district has been booked for allegedly working fraudulently with two government departments for the past 28 years.

The accused, identified as Suresh Ram, had been summoned by the deputy secretary of the building construction department for verification of Aadhaar card, PAN card, Class X certificate and birth certificate on July 11 this year. When he was told that he will have to accompany the secretary to the irrigation department office in Patna for verification of his credentials and appointment letter, the accused said he will return soon with the original documents. Since then, his cellphone has been found switched off and he has been absconding.

Investigation has revealed that Ram was working as an assistant engineer with building construction department, Kishanganj, and also with the irrigation department, Bhimnagar. A letter from the construction department to the in-charge of Kishanganj police station on August 10 states “a person in name of Suresh Ram with same dates of birth, father’s name and identification mark has been working at three positions in two separate departments”. While two such postings were detected in irrigation department, one was found in the building construction department.

One Suresh Ram, who worked with the irrigation department in Belhar, Banka, was found to have genuine credentials. Kishanganj Police are trying to find out if the accused used his credentials to get jobs in two departments.

The fraud came to light after the state government introduced Centralised Funds Management System that requires all educational and employment data of an employee. One Suresh Ram was appointed with the road construction department on February 20, 1988 and another posting under the same name was with the irrigation department on July 28, 1989. The details of the third posting with irrigation department are not known because of unavailability of service book.

The accused had been booked based on a complaint by building construction department executive engineer at Kishanganj, Madhusudan Prasad Karn. Police have booked him for cheating, forgery and criminal conspiracy.