Bihar govt bans spitting at public places, punishable with fine of Rs 200 or six months imprisonment

“There is threat of spread of several serious diseases such as Covid 19, encephalitis and tuberculosis..” said the order. (Representational Image) “There is threat of spread of several serious diseases such as Covid 19, encephalitis and tuberculosis..” said the order. (Representational Image)

Bihar health department on Monday issued orders banning spitting at public places in view of infections and other health hazards, esoecially in view of current Corona crsis. The violation of the government order is punishable with Rs 200 fine or six months imprisonment under Indian Penal Code provisions. The ban is invoked under provisions of Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897.

Bihar principal secretary (health) in his order said: “Spitting after use of tobacco, gutkha, paan masala, bidi and cigatette is completely banned in the state at oublic places such as lanes, roads, government and non-government buildings, police station premises and all health and educational institutions”.

The health secretary said in the order “tendency to spit anywhere puts public health in danger and is main reason for spread of communicable diseases”. “There is threat of spread of several serious diseases such as Covid 19, encephalitis and tuberculosis..” said the order.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.