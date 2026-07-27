Bihar moves to withdraw protest FIRs, drop legal action

Security personnel try to evict protesters during the 'Bihar Bandh. (PTI)

Days after mass protests against the alleged NEET paper leaks and amid reports of detentions of demonstrators, Bihar government on Monday said it has decided to not take any punitive or legal action.

In a statement, the government said no “punitive, retaliatory, or adverse legal action” will be taken against any person who participated in these protests in Bihar “prior to 6:00 PM on July 26, 2026”.

The widespread protests were conducted over alleged irregularities in the NEET/UG examinations and the demand for reform and accountability within the examination system and higher education sector.

What Bihar governemnt said

A legal process will be initiated to “immediately” withdraw all “FIRs (First Information Reports), formal complaints, or show cause notices registered against individuals prior to 6:00 PM on July 26, 2026, during the said protests.”