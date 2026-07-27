Bihar moves to withdraw protest FIRs, drop legal action

Days after mass protests against the alleged NEET paper leaks and amid reports of detentions of demonstrators, Bihar government on Monday said it has decided to not take any punitive or legal action.
In a statement, the government said no “punitive, retaliatory, or adverse legal action” will be taken against any person who participated in these protests in Bihar “prior to 6:00 PM on July 26, 2026”.
The widespread protests were conducted over alleged irregularities in the NEET/UG examinations and the demand for reform and accountability within the examination system and higher education sector.
What Bihar governemnt said
A legal process will be initiated to “immediately” withdraw all “FIRs (First Information Reports), formal complaints, or show cause notices registered against individuals prior to 6:00 PM on July 26, 2026, during the said protests.”
At the same time, those arrested or detained in related cases before 6:00 PM on July 26, 2026, will be released “expeditiously,” the order said.
It also said that no “direct or indirect action” will be taken in the future against any individuals named in cases registered before 6:00 PM on July 26, 2026.
How many still in detention
A total of 694 people were taken into custody across the state during the protests on July 25, 2026.
Of those detained, 339 were minors and students, who were released after verification.
A total of 355 persons involved in violent incidents were produced before the competent court and a same number remains in detention.
In the incidents of July 25, 2026, 91 police officers and personnel were injured. Among those injured were the Superintendents of Police (SPs) of Siwan and Sitamarhi, as well as two Sub-Divisional Police Officers (SDPOs).
Several station house officers (SHOs) also suffered head injuries. The SHO of Gandhi Maidan police station sustained serious injuries. Fourteen government vehicles were damaged, one was set on fire, and 13 civilians were also injured.