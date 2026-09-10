In Bihar, a fresh push to promote Urdu among government employees

A 70-day Urdu course. That’s what the Bihar government is offering to help promote the state’s second official language, Urdu.

The online certification course, which will begin on October 13, is meant for state government employees, a letter by SM Parvez Alam, the additional secretary-cum-director of the Cabinet Secretariat Department, said to all additional chief secretaries, principal secretaries, secretaries, district magistrates, and other department heads on September 8.

The 2-hour course will be held from 01:00 pm to 03:00 pm, Monday to Thursday, for 70 days, excluding public holidays, the letter said. An exam will be held at the end of it, and successful candidates will be awarded an Urdu Learning Certificate.