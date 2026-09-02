Bihar government issues advisory against consuming fish washed in by Nepal floods

Fish washed out of ponds, rivers, lakes and reservoirs during floods can spread across large areas and remain in prolonged contact with open drains, dead animals and decaying matter. (Credit: @Bihar_se_hai)

The Bihar government has issued an advisory urging people not to consume unknown fish varieties entering the state with floodwaters from Nepal, following reports of illness among some people who consumed them.

The advisory, issued by the Department of Dairy, Animal and Fisheries Resources, comes after unfamiliar fish species were reportedly found in several areas of Bihar along with floodwaters flowing in from Nepal.

According to the advisory, consuming such fish has allegedly caused illness among some people.

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It said fish washed out of ponds, rivers, lakes and reservoirs during floods can spread across large areas and remain in prolonged contact with open drains, dead animals and decaying matter. This can increase the risk of contamination by bacteria, viruses and fungi.