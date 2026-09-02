Bihar government issues advisory against consuming fish washed in by Nepal floods

The Bihar government has issued an advisory urging people not to consume unknown fish varieties entering the state with floodwaters from Nepal, following reports of illness among some people who consumed them.
The advisory, issued by the Department of Dairy, Animal and Fisheries Resources, comes after unfamiliar fish species were reportedly found in several areas of Bihar along with floodwaters flowing in from Nepal.
According to the advisory, consuming such fish has allegedly caused illness among some people.
It said fish washed out of ponds, rivers, lakes and reservoirs during floods can spread across large areas and remain in prolonged contact with open drains, dead animals and decaying matter. This can increase the risk of contamination by bacteria, viruses and fungi.
जनहित में आवश्यक सूचना / एडवाइजरी
नेपाल की ओर से बाढ़ के पानी के साथ बिहार में पहुंची अज्ञात /असामान्य मछलियों के संबंध में सावधानी बरतें#PublicAdvisory #PublicAwareness #FloodAlert #FloodWater #UnknownFish #UnusualFish #Fisheries#सावधानी_बरतें #बाढ़ #बाढ़_का_पानी #अज्ञात_मछली pic.twitter.com/FRObPDsIZu
— Dairy, Fisheries and Animal Resources Dept., Bihar (@BiharAFRD) August 31, 2026
“Consuming these fish is hazardous to health,” officials said, advising people to avoid eating fish caught from floodwaters until environmental conditions return to normal and natural contaminants and pathogens subside, PTI reported.
People who develop vomiting, diarrhoea, stomach pain, dizziness, breathing difficulty or other unusual symptoms after consuming fish have been advised to seek immediate medical attention at the nearest health centre or hospital.
The Dairy, Fisheries and Animal Resources Department has issued an advisory regarding fish arriving in Bihar from Nepal.
It has been warned that consuming fish that appear strange or unusual could lead to illness pic.twitter.com/SY0Ohzw2kC
— Bihar_se_hai (@Bihar_se_hai) September 1, 2026
The department also asked residents to report sightings of unfamiliar fish to their respective district fisheries officer or local administration.
It appealed to the public to strictly avoid consuming unknown fish as a “precautionary measure”.