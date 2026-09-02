Bihar government issues advisory against consuming fish washed in by Nepal floods

According to the advisory, consuming such fish has allegedly caused illness among some people.

By: Express Web Desk
2 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Sep 2, 2026 11:34 AM IST
BiharFish washed out of ponds, rivers, lakes and reservoirs during floods can spread across large areas and remain in prolonged contact with open drains, dead animals and decaying matter. (Credit: @Bihar_se_hai)
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The Bihar government has issued an advisory urging people not to consume unknown fish varieties entering the state with floodwaters from Nepal, following reports of illness among some people who consumed them.

The advisory, issued by the Department of Dairy, Animal and Fisheries Resources, comes after unfamiliar fish species were reportedly found in several areas of Bihar along with floodwaters flowing in from Nepal.

According to the advisory, consuming such fish has allegedly caused illness among some people.

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It said fish washed out of ponds, rivers, lakes and reservoirs during floods can spread across large areas and remain in prolonged contact with open drains, dead animals and decaying matter. This can increase the risk of contamination by bacteria, viruses and fungi.

“Consuming these fish is hazardous to health,” officials said, advising people to avoid eating fish caught from floodwaters until environmental conditions return to normal and natural contaminants and pathogens subside, PTI reported.

People who develop vomiting, diarrhoea, stomach pain, dizziness, breathing difficulty or other unusual symptoms after consuming fish have been advised to seek immediate medical attention at the nearest health centre or hospital.

The department also asked residents to report sightings of unfamiliar fish to their respective district fisheries officer or local administration.

It appealed to the public to strictly avoid consuming unknown fish as a “precautionary measure”.

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