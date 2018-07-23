Excavations on at Bihar shelter home as girls allege murder, rape; 10 arrested, Tejashwi claims link to CM Nitish

Bihar Police has launched a probe and dug up the grounds of the shelter home, but are yet to find the body. (ANI) Bihar Police has launched a probe and dug up the grounds of the shelter home, but are yet to find the body. (ANI)

Girls of a government-funded shelter home in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur have alleged that one of their fellow inmates was beaten to death and buried at the premises of the facility, and several were raped, PTI reported on Monday.

Following the allegations, the Bihar Police has launched a probe and dug up the grounds of the shelter home, but are yet to find the body. “We are carrying out the excavation based on the statement given by one of the girls. The spot has been identified by her,” PTI quoted Muzaffarpur SSP Harpreet Kaur as saying.

“10 people have been arrested so far, we will soon file a charge-sheet against them. None of the girls have mentioned that they were ever taken outside the hostel,” Kaur added.

More than 40 girls are lodged at the shelter home and medical reports suggest that more than half of them may have had sexual intercourse at some point of time, she said.

The SSP said, “Nothing noteworthy has so far been found from the site during the excavation. However, the area of excavation might be enlarged after further examination of the girl who made the allegation.”

Meanwhile, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav have alleged that the owner of the shelter home is close to Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. “Owner of the NGO that runs the shelter home is close to CM Nitish Kumar, had even campaigned for him in elections,” said Yadav.

Raising the issue in Lok Sabha, Madhepura MP Pappu Yadav has demanded CBI inquiry into the matter.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App