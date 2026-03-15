Bihar man uses AI to create ‘objectionable’ images of Nitish Kumar’s son and MLA Maithili Thakur, arrested

Police in Bihar’s Gaya district arrested a man on Saturday for allegedly creating and circulating objectionable images of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s son and JD(U) leader Nishant Kumar and folk singer-turned-MLA Maithili Thakur using Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology and photo editing tools and posting them on Facebook last week.
According to police, the accused, 35-year-old Vikas Kumar Yadav, is a resident of Shabdoun village under the Fatehpur police station area.
The images reportedly went viral soon after being posted, prompting complaints and drawing the attention of the police. Taking note of the seriousness of the matter, the Fatehpur police launched a probe and traced the social media activity through digital and technical analysis.
Acting on the findings, police conducted a raid at the accused’s residence and arrested him on Saturday evening. Officials said Yadav later admitted to his actions and also uploaded a video on social media acknowledging his mistake after the arrest.
Station House Officer (SHO) Manoj Kumar said, “On receiving information about objectionable and misleading content being posted on social media, the police initiated immediate action. The accused was arrested and, after questioning, sent to jail.”
Police also seized the accused’s mobile phone and other digital devices as part of the investigation. Officials said further inquiries are underway to determine whether others were involved in the act.
The officer stressed that misuse of digital technology and AI to defame individuals is a punishable offence. “Creating or editing objectionable photos, videos or messages about any person and making them viral on social media is a crime under the law. Strict action is taken in such cases under the Information Technology Act and other relevant provisions,” he said.
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Appealing to the public, police urged social media users to exercise responsibility and caution while posting content online. Authorities advised people to refrain from sharing misleading, fake or objectionable material and to inform the police or relevant officials if such content is encountered instead of forwarding it.
Officials noted that while technology can be beneficial for society when used appropriately, strict action will continue against those who misuse AI and other digital tools for unlawful purposes.
Himanshu Harsh is a Correspondent with The Indian Express, currently leading on-the-ground coverage in Bihar. With a reporting career rooted in the complexities of the National Capital Region (NCR), Himanshu specializes in the critical intersection of law, crime, and civic governance.
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An alumnus of the prestigious Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Delhi, Himanshu brings a rigorous academic foundation to his investigative work. His expertise is characterized by a "ground-up" reporting style, most notably demonstrated during his extensive coverage of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, where he analyzed shifting political landscapes and grassroots sentiment.
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