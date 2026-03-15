Bihar man uses AI to create ‘objectionable’ images of Nitish Kumar’s son and MLA Maithili Thakur, arrested

According to police, the accused, 35-year-old Vikas Kumar Yadav, is a resident of Shabdoun village under the Fatehpur police station area. (File Photo)

Police in Bihar’s Gaya district arrested a man on Saturday for allegedly creating and circulating objectionable images of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s son and JD(U) leader Nishant Kumar and folk singer-turned-MLA Maithili Thakur using Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology and photo editing tools and posting them on Facebook last week.

According to police, the accused, 35-year-old Vikas Kumar Yadav, is a resident of Shabdoun village under the Fatehpur police station area.

The images reportedly went viral soon after being posted, prompting complaints and drawing the attention of the police. Taking note of the seriousness of the matter, the Fatehpur police launched a probe and traced the social media activity through digital and technical analysis.