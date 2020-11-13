Bihar: Four injured, mosque vandalised during BJP victory march, says police

Police said additional forces have been deployed in the area and the situation is stable now.

Four people were injured in Jamua village of East Champaran district when a group leading a victory procession in favour of a BJP MLA allegedly vandalised a mosque and pelted stones after a scuffle as local residents objected to raising of slogans during evening prayers, police said.

SHO Abhay Kumar said BJP workers took out a procession soon after the results were announced in favour of Pawan Kumar Jaiswal, who won the Dhaka seat by defeating RJD’s Faisal Rahman. Jaiswal was not part of the procession.

Kumar said there are around 20 Muslim families in the area where the mosque is located. “A heated exchange broke out when the procession was asked not to raise slogans on loudspeakers during maghrib time. A scuffle took place and people in the procession who were large in number started pelting stones.”

“The procession of 500 people pelted stones and raised slogans like Jai Shri Ram and abused the community… They broke the mosque gate, smashed windows, and properties inside,” alleged Mazhar Alam, a villager.

The SHO said 31 people have been booked and two have been arrested under various sections of the IPC, including promoting enmity between different groups and attempt to murder.

