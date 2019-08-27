Bihar: Four booked for tonsuring ‘rape victim’

Four members of a panchayat were booked on Monday for tonsuring an alleged rape victim. The panchayat, instead of handing over the accused to the police, ordered tonsuring of head of the 15-year-old girl and parading her in public, according to her complaint.

The girl was allegedly gangraped. A medical examination has not been conducted yet.

According to her complaint, when the local police station did not file her case, she went to the panchayat, she said.

The panchayat, said the complaint, “accused her of going with boys, tonsured her head and paraded her in the village.”

“We have lodged two FIRs — one against the rape accused and another against panchayat members,” said a senior official of the station where the case was booked.