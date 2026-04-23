Ahead of Bihar floor test, NDA asserts ‘brute majority’ under Samrat Choudhary

Speaking to reporters, the Deputy CM said: “Following the formation of the Samrat Choudhary government, we will undergo a floor test on Friday. Under Nitish Kumar’s leadership, we have a brute majority."

A day before Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary faces a floor test, senior Janata Dal (United) leader and Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Choudhary said the “Nitish Kumar-blessed government” has a brute majority in the House.

The National Democratic Alliance won 202 of 243 seats in the 2025 Assembly polls.

“The Bharatiya Janata Party supported Nitish Kumar for a long time by accepting the Janata Dal (United) supremo as CM. It was now the JD(U)’s turn to support the BJP by making Samrat Choudhary the chief minister,” the leader said

Speaking to reporters, the Deputy CM said: “Following the formation of the Samrat Choudhary government, we will undergo a floor test on Friday. Under Nitish Kumar’s leadership, we have a brute majority. This is a Nitish Kumar-blessed and supported government. It was Nitish Kumar who installed the new government under Samrat Choudhary after the BJP elected him as its legislature party leader.”