Ahead of Bihar floor test, NDA asserts ‘brute majority’ under Samrat Choudhary

Speaking to reporters, the Deputy CM said: “Following the formation of the Samrat Choudhary government, we will undergo a floor test on Friday. Under Nitish Kumar’s leadership, we have a brute majority."
A day before Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary faces a floor test, senior Janata Dal (United) leader and Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Choudhary said the “Nitish Kumar-blessed government” has a brute majority in the House.
The National Democratic Alliance won 202 of 243 seats in the 2025 Assembly polls.
“The Bharatiya Janata Party supported Nitish Kumar for a long time by accepting the Janata Dal (United) supremo as CM. It was now the JD(U)’s turn to support the BJP by making Samrat Choudhary the chief minister,” the leader said
Speaking to reporters, the Deputy CM said: “Following the formation of the Samrat Choudhary government, we will undergo a floor test on Friday. Under Nitish Kumar’s leadership, we have a brute majority. This is a Nitish Kumar-blessed and supported government. It was Nitish Kumar who installed the new government under Samrat Choudhary after the BJP elected him as its legislature party leader.”
Vijay Kumar Choudhary added that the CM has often spoken of seeking his predecessor’s guidance. “While the new government will take some new initiatives, it will stick to policies followed by the Nitish Kumar government,” he said.
He also ruled out any change to prohibition. “Prohibition was imposed in Bihar via a voice vote in the legislature in 2016. All parties supported it. There is no question of a change. The new CM has reiterated this.”
Addressing Leader of the Opposition Tejashwi Prasad Yadav’s concerns over the state’s “poor financial status”, he said. The deputy CM, however, dismissed these concerns.
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“Tejashwi Ji should know there has been no ‘red alert’ from the finance department, as was common during the Rashtriya Janata Dal days,” he said. “We are taking a Rs 12,000 crore loan, but every state borrows. It shows the government is actively pursuing welfare schemes.”
Santosh Singh is a Senior Assistant Editor with The Indian Express since June 2008.
Expertise
He covers Bihar with main focus on politics, society and governance.
Investigative and explanatory stories are also his forte. Singh has 25 years of experience in print journalism covering Bihar, Delhi, Madhya Pradesh and Karnataka.
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